Svensken släpps av NHL-klubben – blir free agent

Ducks do not issue qualifying offer to Isac Lundestrom, letting him become a UFA. Brett Leason and Josh Lopina also not tendered. As a formality, they QO Lukas Dostal and Mason McTavish. Also QO'd: Judd Caulfield, Calle Clang, Sam Colangelo, Drew Helleson, Jan Mysak, Tim Washe.