Claude Giroux bonus breakdown:



** $250,000 each for 20, 30 and 60 games played



** $250,000 if Sens make the playoffs and he plays 50 games



** $500,000 if Sens win Round 1



** $250,000 if Sens win Round 2



** $500,000 if Sens win Round 3



** $500,000 if Sens win Stanley Cup