Matt Duchene has 3 years remaining on his contract and therefore the buyout will last 6 years



Buyout Cap Hit #Smashville:

23-24: $2.56M

24-25: $5.56M

25-26: $6.56M

26-27: $1.56M

27-28: $1.56M

28-29: $1.56M