Breaking: It's Showtime.



Sources tell @DailyFaceoff: #NYR expected to acquire Patrick Kane for 2023 2nd Rd Pick (can become a 1st) and a 4th Rd Pick. #NYR and #Blackhawks plan to conduct 3-team trade call tonight.



Possible Kane makes #NYR debut Wed in Philadelphia vs. #Flyers. pic.twitter.com/GsNeQlk48E