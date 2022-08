Huberdeau breakdown:

1. $7M SB, $3.5M Salary

2. $7M SB, $3.5M Salary

3. $7M SB, $3.5M Salary

4. $9.5M SB, $1M Salary

5. $9.5M SB, $1M Salary

6. $7M SB, $3.5M Salary

7. $9.5M SB, $1M Salary

8. $5M SB, $5.5M Salary

Full NMC. Years 7 & 8 have partial NTC…can be dealt to 12 teams