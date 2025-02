Finska stjärnan trejdas – från botten till toppen

Trade details confirmed:



To #TexasHockey: Mikeal Granlund, Cody Ceci



To #SJSharks: 2025 DAL 1st Round Pick, Cond. 2025 WPG 4th Round Pick that can upgrade to 2025 3rd Round if Dallas advances to 2025 Stanley Cup Final.



First to report: @KevinWeekes, @DarrenDreger with details.