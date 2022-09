Jordan Kyrou #STL

$8.125M x 8 extension (begins 23-24)



Years 3-7: NTC

Yr 8: 15 team no-trade list



Yr 1: 9M

Yr 2: 10.9M

Yr 3: 10.5M

Yr 4: 8.25M

Yr 5: 6.6M

Yr 6: 6.6M

Yr 7: 6.6M

Yr 8: 6.55M



Represented by Jeff Jackson and Dave Gagner of @wassermanhockey https://t.co/r7t8Bwrk0G