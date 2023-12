☝️ 6-games suspension for Lacroix



Cedric Lacroix of the @pioneersvbg was suspended for 6 games due to an incident deemed as Head-butting (IIHF Rule 47) and additionally fined 1500.00 €. 4 games for the current incident and 2 as a repeat offender.#UnitedByPassion | #ICEDops pic.twitter.com/88TWmckhTK