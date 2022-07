#GoBolts have signed 2022 3rd RD pick Lucas Edmonds to an Entry Level contract.



3 year ELC

$861,667 cap hit / $950,000 AAV



2022-23: $750k base + $95k SB + $105k GP

2023-24: $775k base + $95k SB + $80k GP

2024-25: $775k base + $95k SB + $80k GPhttps://t.co/2599YKfV17