#CBJ have signed F Brendan Gaunce to a two-year, two-way contract. He was a pending UFA.

Gaunce, 28, played 30 games in Columbus this season.

He’ll make $750,00 (NHL) / $450,000 (AHL) next season and $775,000 (NHL) / $450,000 (AHL) in 2023-24. Guaranteed $475k each year.