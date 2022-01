The #NHLBruins are signing 34 y/o G Tuukka Rask to a 1 year $1M (all base salary) contract.



Due to signing during the year, he'll actually earn $545K.



Last year he had a 913 SV% in 24 GP.



He's represented by Markus Lehto @wassermanhockey https://t.co/hDVeS0lbDR