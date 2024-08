BREAKING NEWS



Look for official announcement soon. Portillo signing a 3-year deal with LA Kings.



Will have very manageable AAV (under $2M) and structured as a two-way for YR1, then one-way for YR2 and YR3.



#GoKingsGo