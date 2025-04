Succémålvakten lämnar – skriver NHL-kontrakt

The #Oilers have signed goaltender Samuel Jonsson to a three-year entry-level contract! ✍️



The 6-foot-5 netminder was the 2024-25 HockeyAllsvenskan Goalie of the Year with a 17-6-0 record, 1.88 GAA, .922 SV% & six shutouts. https://t.co/KWc8Vgr2Vq