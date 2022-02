Keeping up his stellar play by providing 2 goals and an assist to a 7-1 win vs the Flames Thursday, Elias Pettersson now owns 13 points (5G-8A) over his last 7 games. As a result, he resides behind only 5 players on this list of early career standouts with the @Canucks franchise pic.twitter.com/NivVhvGBF9