Kunlun Red Star have agreed to terms with forward 🇺🇸Danny O'Regan on a one-year contract.@TerrierHockey alumnus, O'Regan scored 304 points in 400 @TheAHL games before moving to Europe past season to play for MoDo of @SHLse



Welcome to the 🐲Clan, Danny!#KRS #RedStarHockey pic.twitter.com/bXSC7gDqKc